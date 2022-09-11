StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Recommended Stories
