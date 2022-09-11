StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WHLM opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $6.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc bought 118,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

