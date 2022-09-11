StockNews.com Downgrades AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

AMCON Distributing stock opened at $203.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.19. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $10.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $550.58 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 21.68%.

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

