StockNews.com Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.67.

NYSE JLL opened at $175.79 on Thursday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

