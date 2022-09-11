StockNews.com Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sasol from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Sasol Trading Up 3.0 %

SSL stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Sasol has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $28.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Sasol Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sasol

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.8716 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sasol by 22.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 148.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 14,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 8.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

