StockNews.com Downgrades Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Hold

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Price Performance

Steven Madden stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $51.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 16.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 9.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.