StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.42 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $26.80.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,310,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.