StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

Lifeway Foods Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Lifeway Foods stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.86. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $95.72 million, a P/E ratio of 102.99 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 2.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

