StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
Shares of LPCN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lipocine
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.
Further Reading
