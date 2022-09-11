StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lipocine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,045 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

