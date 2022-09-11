StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

O2Micro International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of O2Micro International stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a market cap of $94.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O2Micro International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in O2Micro International by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in O2Micro International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 27,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $596,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in O2Micro International by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 568,726 shares in the last quarter.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

