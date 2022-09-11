StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

RealNetworks Stock Performance

RNWK opened at $0.69 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.82. The company has a market cap of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealNetworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in RealNetworks by 90.5% during the second quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 39.2% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

