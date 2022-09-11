StockNews.com Lowers Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QSR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.09. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $65.64.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after buying an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

Featured Stories

