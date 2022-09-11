StockNews.com Upgrades Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Applied DNA Sciences to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of APDN opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.07. Applied DNA Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 68.79% and a negative return on equity of 158.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,843 shares during the period. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that provide forensic power and protection for various applications used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNify IF portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits that provide real-time authentication of molecular tags in the field; and CertainT, which indicates the use of tagging, testing, and tracking platforms and solutions enabling manufacturers, brands, and trade organizations to convey proof of their product claims.

