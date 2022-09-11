StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to “Hold”

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Shares of EGBN opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $63.84.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
