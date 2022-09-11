StockNews.com Upgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to “Hold”

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EGBN opened at $48.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.92. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $63.84.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.37). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

About Eagle Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 48,783 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 89,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

