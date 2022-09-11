StockNews.com Upgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Gray Television stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gray Television will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 219.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

