StockNews.com Upgrades MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) to Hold

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. MoneyGram International has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $10.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 615.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,855,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth $17,065,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $23,168,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International during the 1st quarter worth $16,222,000. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

