StockNews.com Upgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to “Hold”

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SFNC. Stephens lifted their price target on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Simmons First National to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of SFNC opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.52. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simmons First National news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $175,135.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 7.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 11.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 361,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 37,150 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 32.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 790,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 193,958 shares during the period. 13.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

