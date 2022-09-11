StormX (STMX) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

StormX (STMX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. StormX has a total market cap of $82.82 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00036267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,597.67 or 1.00026648 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036874 BTC.

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards. StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards. Storm (STORM) token has swapped to StormX (STMX), for more details please click here. Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Blog | Instagram | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

