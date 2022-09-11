Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB) Shares Down 0.4%

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GLDB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 31 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.
Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.
