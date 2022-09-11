Stratis Price Hits $0.61 on Top Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Stratis has a total market cap of $86.27 million and $6.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00002825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- MUDRA (MUDRA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- RoyalPay (ROYAL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Aerovek Aviation (AERO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Aerochain (AERO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MetAces (ACES) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Land Of Conquest (SLG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000068 BTC.
- FlyCoin (FLYCOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- FindCoin (FIND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Stratis Coin Profile
Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 137,387,367 coins and its circulating supply is 140,877,963 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Stratis
