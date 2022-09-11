Stream Protocol Price Hits $0.0029 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Stream Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market cap of $819,801.56 and $1,513.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 285,031,863 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

