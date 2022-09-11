Strike Price Reaches $18.93 on Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, Strike has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $63.31 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $18.93 or 0.00087604 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Strike

STRK is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,345,102 coins. The official website for Strike is strike.org. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

