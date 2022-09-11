Strong Price Up 36.2% Over Last 7 Days (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 36.2% against the dollar. One Strong coin can currently be bought for $8.44 or 0.00039133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $201,114.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00036207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,580.77 or 1.00059004 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00036912 BTC.

About Strong

STRONG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Strong’s official website is strongblock.com/index.html. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

