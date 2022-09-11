StrongHands (SHND) Trading 45.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 90.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 45.6% against the dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $78,515.86 and $9.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nelore Coin (NLC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TheVig (VIG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

VIG (VIG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LanaCoin (LANA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NubisCoin (NUBIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC DAO (NPC) traded 271.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPC Coin (NPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,948,806,771 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

