Substratum Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. During the last week, Substratum has traded 80.2% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $288,416.58 and $508.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,779.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00055112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00066169 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005403 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004592 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00074941 BTC.

About Substratum

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

