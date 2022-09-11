Substratum (SUB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $510.00

Substratum (SUB) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $240,421.79 and approximately $510.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 67.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,637.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004732 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00058618 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00066912 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005463 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075470 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.