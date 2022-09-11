Suku 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.38 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Suku coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Suku has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $15.68 million and $1.38 million worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004590 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00035292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,911.61 or 1.00542373 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00037027 BTC.

Suku Profile

SUKU is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 coins. Suku’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

