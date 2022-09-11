Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. Summit Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 879.62% and a negative return on equity of 112.66%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
