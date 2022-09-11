Sun (New) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $17.47 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last week, Sun (New) has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $56.82 million and approximately $17.47 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sun (New) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- TRONbetLive (LIVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- Sun Token (SUNOLD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Didcoin (DID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rising Sun (SUN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Sun (New) Coin Profile
Sun (New) (SUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,701,211,472 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.
Buying and Selling Sun (New)
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars.
