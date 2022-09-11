Supercars Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last Week (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. In the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Supercars has a total market cap of $997,385.14 and approximately $11,948.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supercars token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,680.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015533 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00056583 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00068040 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00075311 BTC.

About Supercars

CAR is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

