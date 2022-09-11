SuperRare (RARE) Trading Up 2.3% This Week

SuperRare (RARE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000965 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SuperRare has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. SuperRare has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SuperRare alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004619 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00035402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004615 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,583.44 or 0.99651508 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00036827 BTC.

SuperRare Coin Profile

SuperRare is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. The official website for SuperRare is superrare.com. The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SuperRare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperRare is a platform to buy and sell NFTs, a network owned & governed by artists, collectors and curators.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperRare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperRare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.