Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Bought by Mairs & Power Inc.

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 0.51% of Surmodics worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Surmodics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Surmodics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surmodics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $32.96 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.

Surmodics Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

