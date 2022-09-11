Susana Pichardo Sells 71,651 Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Stock

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) SVP Susana Pichardo sold 71,651 shares of Convey Health Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $752,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Convey Health Solutions stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $769.96 million, a PE ratio of -105.20 and a beta of -0.39.

Convey Health Solutions (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.09). Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $89.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Convey Health Solutions

CNVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNVY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $69,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Convey Health Solutions during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About Convey Health Solutions

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

