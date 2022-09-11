SushiSwap (SUSHI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $52.53 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $168.23 million and approximately $52.53 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap coin can now be bought for $1.32 or 0.00006135 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,549.94 or 1.00002349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00058756 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00067240 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005509 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00075557 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,482,732 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

