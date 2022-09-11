Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.23

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and traded as low as $4.05. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 314,920 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SVNLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.