Swing Achieves Market Cap of $136,157.09 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Swing has a market capitalization of $136,157.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swing has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00139418 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00260589 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00035009 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001527 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Swing

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 6,028,771 coins.

Swing Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

