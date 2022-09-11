Switch (ESH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46.00

Switch (ESH) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Switch coin can currently be bought for about $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Switch has a market capitalization of $99,564.27 and approximately $46.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Switch has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Switch Profile

Switch is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag. Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Switch

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more.”

