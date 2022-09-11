Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Trading Down 1.6 %

EVOL opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.51. Symbolic Logic has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $2.86.

Institutional Trading of Symbolic Logic

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Symbolic Logic stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.19% of Symbolic Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

