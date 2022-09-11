Synapse Network (SNP) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 11th. During the last week, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Synapse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. Synapse Network has a total market cap of $1.31 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00772943 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00019746 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000295 BTC.

About Synapse Network

Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse Network directly using U.S. dollars.

