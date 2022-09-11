Synthetix Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Synthetix has a total market cap of $699.99 million and $51.91 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00013583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Synthetix

SNX is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,934,932 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a rebranding of Havven.io (HAV). Synthetix is a decentralised synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. These synthetic assets are collateralized by the Synthetix Network Token (SNX) which when locked in the contract enables the issuance of synthetic assets (Synths). This pooled collateral model enables users to perform conversions between Synths directly with the smart contract, avoiding the need for counterparties. This mechanism is designed to solve the liquidity and slippage issues experienced by DEX’s. Synthetix currently supports synthetic fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies (long and short) and commodities. SNX holders are incentivised to stake their tokens as they are paid a pro-rata portion of the fees generated through activity on Synthetix.Exchange, based on their contribution to the network. It is the right to participate in the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, from which the value of the SNX token is derived. Trading on Synthetix.Exchange does not require the trader to hold SNX. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

