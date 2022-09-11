Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SYPR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

