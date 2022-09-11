Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Receives $94.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Sysco stock opened at $83.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Sysco has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $91.53.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after buying an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,587,000 after acquiring an additional 608,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

