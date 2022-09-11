Syscoin 1-Day Volume Hits $11.67 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000860 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Syscoin has a market cap of $122.40 million and $11.67 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,508.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00604164 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00252733 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00051812 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005224 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009040 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 661,554,805 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.