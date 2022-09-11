T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,754,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,859,736 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,177,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in T-Mobile US by 64.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,073,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $394,862,000 after buying an additional 1,209,516 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total value of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Further Reading

