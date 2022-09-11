T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

