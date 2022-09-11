TaaS (TAAS) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.82 Million

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,539.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00067606 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005514 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00076132 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

