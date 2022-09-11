Tairen Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 1,100 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000. Alphabet comprises 0.4% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

