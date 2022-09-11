Tairen Capital Ltd Has $25.03 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tairen Capital Ltd boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 201.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tairen Capital Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,143,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 346,521.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 413,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 220,530 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $718,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,660 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $133.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.47, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $131.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

