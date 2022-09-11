Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Tap (XTP) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. Over the last week, Tap has traded up 63.8% against the dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $504,523.33 and $265.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004625 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00035428 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004623 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,593.29 or 0.99834147 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00036924 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

