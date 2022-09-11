Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.00 billion-$8.00 billion.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR opened at $35.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.01 and a 200-day moving average of $34.07. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tapestry to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In related news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $206,433.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,029.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tapestry by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $38,015,000 after purchasing an additional 318,151 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 4,384.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 338,765 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

