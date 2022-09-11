Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.54. Tarena International shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 11,493 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tarena International Trading Down 0.4 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.