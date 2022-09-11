Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.99

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.54. Tarena International shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 11,493 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tarena International in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.87 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.